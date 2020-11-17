Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Rain showers along with windy conditions. High 57F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.