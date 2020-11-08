COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.
Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m., bringing the state total to 50,448.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).
Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.
County
Cases1
Total deaths2
Negative tests3
Baker
181
3
2,499
Benton
516
6
19,853
Clackamas
3,925
71
81,699
Clatsop
287
0
7,307
Columbia
310
2
9,268
Coos
290
1
9,670
Crook
139
5
3,466
Curry
74
2
2,515
Deschutes
1,459
13
41,826
Douglas
472
10
16,414
Gilliam
17
0
391
Grant
53
0
1,165
Harney
47
0
1,051
Hood River
303
1
6,163
Jackson
2,339
8
44,736
Jefferson
634
11
6,059
Josephine
315
4
15,897
Klamath
471
3
12,372
Lake
49
0
1,145
Lane
2,858
29
86,325
Lincoln
526
13
10,252
Linn
985
17
22,486
Malheur
2,080
38
6,701
Marion
6,796
117
65,599
Morrow
579
7
2,195
Multnomah
11,156
185
190,052
Polk
783
15
13,104
Sherman
23
0
419
Tillamook
87
0
3,860
Umatilla
3,642
45
16,300
Union
540
2
5,541
Wallowa
64
2
1,324
Wasco
380
17
6,309
Washington
6,897
88
121,676
Wheeler
1
0
192
Yamhill
1,170
15
23,022
Total
50,448
730
858,853
1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases. 3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.
