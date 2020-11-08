COVID-19
 COVID-19 has claimed one more life in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 730, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8. 

Oregon Health Authority reported 874 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m., bringing the state total to 50,448.

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (5), Clackamas (127), Clatsop (5), Columbia (6), Coos (4), Crook (1), Curry (2), Deschutes (23), Douglas (15), Grant (5), Harney (1), Hood River (6), Jackson (67), Jefferson (1), Josephine (9), Klamath (6), Lane (57), Linn (5), Malheur (13), Marion (112), Morrow (8), Multnomah (216), Polk (17), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (25), Union (9), Wallowa (1), Wasco (1), Washington (104), Yamhill (22).

Oregon’s 730th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Nov. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.

See table below for total cases, deaths, and negative tests by county.

County

Cases1

Total deaths2

Negative tests3

Baker

181

3

2,499

Benton

516

6

19,853

Clackamas

3,925

71

81,699

Clatsop

287

0

7,307

Columbia

310

2

9,268

Coos

290

1

9,670

Crook

139

5

3,466

Curry

74

2

2,515

Deschutes

1,459

13

41,826

Douglas

472

10

16,414

Gilliam

17

0

391

Grant

53

0

1,165

Harney

47

0

1,051

Hood River

303

1

6,163

Jackson

2,339

8

44,736

Jefferson

634

11

6,059

Josephine

315

4

15,897

Klamath

471

3

12,372

Lake

49

0

1,145

Lane

2,858

29

86,325

Lincoln

526

13

10,252

Linn

985

17

22,486

Malheur

2,080

38

6,701

Marion

6,796

117

65,599

Morrow

579

7

2,195

Multnomah

11,156

185

190,052

Polk

783

15

13,104

Sherman

23

0

419

Tillamook

87

0

3,860

Umatilla

3,642

45

16,300

Union

540

2

5,541

Wallowa

64

2

1,324

Wasco

380

17

6,309

Washington

6,897

88

121,676

Wheeler

1

0

192

Yamhill

1,170

15

23,022

Total

50,448

730

858,853

1This includes cases confirmed by diagnostic testing and presumptive cases. Presumptive cases are those without a positive diagnostic test who present COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a confirmed case. County of residence for cases may change as new information becomes available. If changes occur, we will update our counts accordingly. 2For additional details on individuals who have died from COVID-19 in Oregon, please refer to OHA's press releases. 3This includes cases who test negative and are not epi-linked to a confirmed case.

