COVID-19 has claimed 6 more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 1,506 the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 728 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today bringing the state total to 118,453. The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (10), Clackamas (67), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (20), Curry (2), Deschutes (45), Douglas (14), Harney (2), Jackson (40), Jefferson (6), Josephine (16), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (62), Lincoln (4), Linn (10), Marion (79), Morrow (4), Multnomah (92), Polk (16), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (24), Union (4), Wasco (2), Washington (141), Yamhill (22).
Oregon’s 1501st COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old female in Lane County who tested positive on December 23 and died on January 1 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center—Riverbend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1502nd COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old female in Linn County who tested positive on December 18 and died on December 18 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1503rd COVID-19 death is a 90-year-old female in Multnomah County who tested positive on December 22 and died on December 22 at Adventist Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 1504th COVID-19 death is a 47-year-old male in Washington County who tested positive on December 18 and died on January 3 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1505th COVID-19 death is a 81-year-old female in Washington County who tested positive on December 18 and died on January 2 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 1506th COVID-19 death is a 92-year-old female in Coos County who tested positive on December 24 and died on January 1 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
