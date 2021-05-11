There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,549, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 660 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 192,416.
Information from today’s media briefing
This afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown and OHA Director Patrick Allen provided an update on the state's new vaccination targets for reopening the economy, closing the vaccine equity gap at the county level and the criteria for lifting the County Risk Level framework. You can watch a recording of today’s briefing here and find a copy of the talking points here. Today’s slides are also available here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 34,415 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,961 doses were administered on May 10 and 16,454 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 10.
The seven-day running average is now 34,869 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,850,101 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,413,162 first and second doses of Moderna and 113,436 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,490,512 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,994,968 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,211,885 doses of Pfizer, 1,798,980 doses of Moderna and 253,800 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 345, which is 19 more than yesterday. There are 89 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is 11 more than yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,300, which is a 3.0% decrease from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 345.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Benton (10), Clackamas (60), Clatsop (3), Columbia (2), Crook (10), Deschutes (64), Douglas (14), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (44), Jefferson (5), Josephine (12), Klamath (43), Lake (4), Lane (52), Linn (22), Malheur (4), Marion (57), Morrow (3), Multnomah (94), Polk (8), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (27), Union (3), Wallowa (1), Wasco (2), Washington (90), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (17).
Note: Details of today’s reported deaths will be published later.
