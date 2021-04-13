There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,446, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 567 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 171,398.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Effective today, OHA has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately pause administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, following an announcement this morning from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).
Today, OHA reported that 29,935 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 19,831 doses were administered on April 12 and 10,104 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on April 12.
The seven-day running average is now 38,660 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,194,369 doses of Pfizer, 1,036,596 doses of Moderna and 85,148 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 916,207 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,447,624 who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,460,745 doses of Pfizer, 1,213,000 doses of Moderna and 213,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 197 which is 20 more than yesterday. There are 52 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (5), Benton (17), Clackamas (51), Clatsop (3), Columbia (6), Coos (12), Crook (7), Curry (7), Deschutes (34), Douglas (10), Grant (5), Harney (3), Hood River (8), Jackson (53), Jefferson (1), Josephine (7), Klamath (24), Lake (3), Lane (39), Lincoln (9), Linn (16), Malheur (5), Marion (35), Multnomah (83), Polk (6), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (11), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (95) and Yamhill (6).
Oregon’s 2,442nd COVID-19 death is a 72-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on Dec. 11, 2020 and died on Dec. 27, 2020 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,443rd COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 25, 2020 and died on Jan. 14 at Santiam Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,444th COVID-19 death is a 91-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on April 8 and died on April 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,445th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Jan. 5 and died on Feb. 19 at Adventist Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,446th COVID-19 death is a 64-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 15 and died on April 11 at Bay Area Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon update vaccine waste disclosure
Note: OHA has asked all of the state’s vaccine providers to immediately pause administration of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. OHA’s guidance to all providers recommended that Johnson & Johnson vaccine currently delivered to all sites not be discarded and that delivered doses of the vaccine should be stored pending the federal review of the vaccine.
Vaccine Type
Doses Recalled
Wasted/Spoiled/Expired
Grand Total
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
97
97
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
613
613
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
107
107
Grand Total
0
817
817
