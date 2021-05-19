There are seven new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,601, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 394 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 196,787.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 24,280 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 17,217 doses were administered on May 18 and 7,063 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on May 18.
The 7-day running average is now 27,118 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,994,644 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,491,984 first and second doses of Moderna and 125,435 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,635,033 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,097,233 people who have had at least one dose.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 2,441,205 doses of Pfizer, 1,968,260 doses of Moderna and 269,300 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 306, which is 25 fewer than yesterday. There are 78 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.
The total number of COVID-19 positive patient bed-days in the most recent seven days is 2,338, which is a 0.9% increase from the previous seven days. The peak daily number of beds occupied by COVID-19 positive patients in the most recent seven days is 351.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (1), Benton (6), Clackamas (31), Clatsop (5), Columbia (4), Coos (1), Crook (11), Curry (6), Deschutes (36), Douglas (8), Grant (1), Harney (3), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (8), Josephine (11), Klamath (9), Lake (1), Lane (22), Lincoln (1), Linn (24), Malheur (4), Marion (42), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (8), Tillamook (2), Umatilla (10), Union (1), Wallowa (2), Wasco (4), Washington (32) and Yamhill (10).
Oregon’s 2,595th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive on May 12 and died on May 17 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,596th COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old woman from Deschutes County who tested positive on April 24 and died on May 10 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,597th COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Linn county who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 18. Place of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,598th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man from Umatilla County who tested positive on March 26 and died on April 3 at Trios Health Southridge Hospital in Kennewick, WA. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,599th COVID-19 death is a 62-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 16 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,600th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 18 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,601st COVID-19 death is a 67-year-old man from Deschutes County who tested positive on May 8 and died on May 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
