Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will give way to occasional showers overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph, becoming SE and decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.