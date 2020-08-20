COVID-19 has claimed four more lives in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 412, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 20.
Oregon Health Authority reported 301 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m., bringing the state total to 24,165.
The new cases are in the following counties: Benton (4), Clackamas (32), Clatsop (1), Columbia (2), Deschutes (1), Douglas (2), Jackson (18), Jefferson (5), Josephine (2), Klamath (2), Lane (7), Lincoln (4), Linn (6), Malheur (7), Marion (54), Morrow (5), Multnomah (57), Polk (5), Sherman (1), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (19), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), and Yamhill (12).
Oregon’s 409th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 27 and died on Aug.17, at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 410th COVID-19 death is an 82-year-old woman in Baker County who tested positive on Aug. 9 and died on Aug. 16, in her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 411th COVID-19 death is an 80-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Aug. 12 and died on Aug. 19, at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 412th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on July 11 and died on Aug. 19. More information about location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions.
