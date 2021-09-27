There are 27 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,709, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 3,709 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 324,571.
The 27 new deaths and 3,709 new cases reported today include data recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, Sept. 24, and Sunday, Sept. 26.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 866, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 243 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is unchanged from yesterday.
There are 57 available adult ICU beds out of 649 total (9% availability) and 392 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,272 (9% availability).
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.
If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 5,460 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 26. Of this total, 1,239 were administered on Sept. 26: 302 were initial doses, 231 were second doses and 696 were third doses. The remaining 4,221 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 26.
The seven-day running average is now 6,989 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,959,803 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,899,711 doses of Moderna and 213,556 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,728,368 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,498,147 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (26), Benton (54), Clackamas (320), Clatsop (85), Columbia (55), Coos (39), Crook (42), Curry (6), Deschutes (309), Douglas (77), Grant (23), Harney (22), Hood River (14), Jackson (149), Jefferson (42), Josephine (70), Klamath (32), Lake (10), Lane (381), Lincoln (35), Linn (227), Malheur (41), Marion (387), Morrow (5), Multnomah (463), Polk (23), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (101), Union (69), Wallowa (18), Wasco (20), Washington (373) and Yamhill (77).
Oregon reports 1,844 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 24, 1,052 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 25, and 710 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sept. 26.
Note: Additional information about cases and deaths will be sent in an updated news release
