There are no new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, keeping the state’s death toll at 2,375, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 217 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 164,164.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 18,191 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 10,067 doses were administered on March 28 and 8,124 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 28.
Oregon has now administered a total of 872,230 first and second doses of Pfizer, 824,313 first and second doses of Moderna and 39,092 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 1,043,055 doses of Pfizer, 1,003,700 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 142, which is one fewer than yesterday. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is four more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (3), Benton (9), Clackamas (30), Clatsop (4), Columbia (3), Coos (7), Deschutes (14), Douglas (12), Harney (2), Jackson (10), Josephine (7), Lake (1), Lane (19), Lincoln (6), Linn (16), Marion (19), Multnomah (34), Polk (6), Tillamook (3), Union (5) and Yamhill (7).
