There are 46 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 3,536, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,069 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 305,560.
Media briefing on COVID-19
Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state epidemiologist, will be available to speak to the media on the latest developments in the COVID-19 pandemic tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 16, at 11:30 a.m. (PDT). Interested media can participate via this Zoom link. A livestream—with an American Sign Language simulcast—will be available for the public on YouTube.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 1,067, which is 15 fewer than yesterday. There are 294 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is six more than yesterday.
There are 50 available adult ICU beds out of 653 total (8% availability) and 325 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,312 (8% availability).
Available Beds
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.
If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 10,414 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Sept. 14. Of this total, 4,123 were administered on Sept. 14: 1,921 were initial doses, 1,762 were second doses and 413 were third doses. The remaining 6,291 were administered on previous days, but were entered into the vaccine registry on Sept. 14.
The seven-day running average is now 7,398 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,892,965 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,877,852, doses of Moderna and 207,465 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,690,410 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,448,407 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (37), Benton (19), Clackamas (80), Clatsop (21), Columbia (17), Coos (56), Crook (18), Curry (7), Deschutes (184), Douglas (126), Grant (9), Harney (24), Hood River (16), Jackson (146), Jefferson (23), Josephine (56), Klamath (40), Lake (15), Lane (157), Lincoln (34), Linn (109), Malheur (73), Marion (204), Morrow (8), Multnomah (164), Polk (69), Sherman (2), Tillamook (25), Umatilla (59), Union (40) Wallowa (3), Wasco (18), Washington (150), Wheeler (3) and Yamhill (57).
Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.
