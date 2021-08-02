There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority reported 2,056new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 221,799.
The 2,056 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, July 30th and Sunday, Aug.1st.
Final statewide incentive drawing winners announced
Here are the final statewide winners in the Take Your Shot, Oregon incentive drawings. This list includes the 36 individual county winners of the $10,000 prize and the four statewide Travel Oregon incentive drawings. The Oregon Health Authority congratulates the winners and thanks all Oregonians who’ve chosen to protect themselves and the people around them from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.
Baker
Cellila Martinez
Benton
Mary Downes
Clackamas
Nan Olson
Clatsop
Scott Jagger
Columbia
Bradley Melville
Coos
Edgar Moon
Crook
Brent Tenpas
Curry
Joseph Nilles Jr.
Deschutes
Claire Goffinet
Douglas
Eric Turner
Gilliam
Robert Selby
Grant
Patricia Amling
Harney
Kelsi Swingle
Hood River
Sarah Ownby
Jackson
Sandra Reeves
Jefferson
Wayne Schultz
Josephine
Kathryn Hedrick
Klamath
Logan Patzke
Lake
Sherry Cleland
Lane
Corazon Rios
Lincoln
Jessica Escamilla
Linn
Karen Irene Sellers
Malheur
Kristin Carfi
Marion
Ana Briseño
Morrow
Brian Horneck
Multnomah
Jane Rabe
Polk
Carol Stone
Sherman
Roberta Aldrich
Tillamook
Robert Jeffers
Umatilla
Araceli Muniz
Union
James Tilley
Wallowa
Lynn Steiger
Wasco
Terrence Shown
Washington
Lyn Combs
Wheeler
Susan Spier
Yamhill
Kimberley Miller
Travel Oregon Statewide Prizes
Winners
Willamette Valley Region
Elizabeth Raisman
Eastern Oregon
Jetty Swart
Central Oregon
Mitch Evans
Portland Region
Alexandria Swanger
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 2,857 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,080 doses were administered on Aug. 1 and 777 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 1.
The seven-day running average is now 4,938 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 2,666,579 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,787,728 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,009 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,495,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).
To date, 3,024,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,302,340 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 340, which is 15 more than yesterday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).
Oregon reports 1,055 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 30: 549 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 31: and 452 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Aug.1.
Oregon’s 2,859th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,860th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,861st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 30 at Mercy Medical. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 2,862nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22 and died on July 29. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 2,863rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.