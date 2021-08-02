COVID-19 test
Photo: Metro Creative Outlet

There are five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863, the Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.

Oregon Health Authority reported 2,056new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 221,799.

The 2,056 cases reported today include new infections recorded by counties for the 3-day period between Friday, July 30th and Sunday, Aug.1st.

Final statewide incentive drawing winners announced

Here are the final statewide winners in the Take Your Shot, Oregon incentive drawings. This list includes the 36 individual county winners of the $10,000 prize and the four statewide Travel Oregon incentive drawings. The Oregon Health Authority congratulates the winners and thanks all Oregonians who’ve chosen to protect themselves and the people around them from COVID-19 by getting vaccinated.

Baker  

Cellila Martinez 

Benton 

Mary Downes 

Clackamas  

Nan Olson 

Clatsop 

Scott Jagger 

Columbia 

Bradley Melville 

Coos 

Edgar Moon 

Crook  

Brent Tenpas

Curry 

Joseph Nilles Jr. 

Deschutes 

Claire Goffinet 

Douglas 

Eric Turner 

Gilliam 

Robert Selby 

Grant  

Patricia Amling 

Harney 

Kelsi Swingle 

Hood River 

Sarah Ownby 

Jackson 

Sandra Reeves 

Jefferson 

Wayne Schultz 

Josephine 

Kathryn Hedrick 

Klamath 

Logan Patzke 

Lake 

Sherry Cleland 

Lane 

Corazon Rios 

Lincoln  

Jessica Escamilla 

Linn 

Karen Irene Sellers 

Malheur 

Kristin Carfi 

Marion  

Ana Briseño 

Morrow  

Brian Horneck 

Multnomah  

Jane Rabe 

Polk  

Carol Stone 

Sherman  

Roberta Aldrich 

Tillamook  

Robert Jeffers 

Umatilla 

Araceli Muniz 

Union 

James Tilley 

Wallowa  

Lynn Steiger 

Wasco  

Terrence Shown 

Washington 

Lyn Combs 

Wheeler 

Susan Spier 

Yamhill  

Kimberley Miller 

Travel Oregon Statewide Prizes  

Winners 

Willamette Valley Region 

Elizabeth Raisman 

Eastern Oregon 

Jetty Swart 

Central Oregon 

Mitch Evans 

Portland Region 

Alexandria Swanger 

Vaccinations in Oregon

Today, OHA reported that 2,857 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 2,080 doses were administered on Aug. 1 and 777 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Aug. 1.

The seven-day running average is now 4,938 doses per day.

Oregon has now administered 2,666,579 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,787,728 first and second doses of Moderna and 182,009 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.

As of today, 2,495,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting. OHA has been providing technical support to vaccination sites to improve the timeliness of their data entry into the state’s ALERT Immunization Information System (IIS).

To date, 3,024,045 doses of Pfizer, 2,302,340 doses of Moderna and 299,100 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

These data are preliminary and subject to change.

Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.

COVID-19 hospitalizations

The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 340, which is 15 more than yesterday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.

The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.

Cases and deaths

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).

Oregon reports 1,055 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Friday, July 30: 549 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Saturday, July 31: and 452 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Sunday, Aug.1.

Oregon’s 2,859th COVID-19 death is a 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,860th COVID-19 death is an 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,861st COVID-19 death is a 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 30 at Mercy Medical. He had underlying conditions.

Oregon’s 2,862nd COVID-19 death is a 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22 and died on July 29. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.

Oregon’s 2,863rd COVID-19 death is a 93-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.

