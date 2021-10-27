There are 16 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,334, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,360 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 362,561.
OHA updates COVID-19 Vaccination Metrics dashboard to show uptake of third and booster doses in Oregon
The updated dashboard will now focus on three important metrics:
- The percentage of people who have initiated COVID-19 vaccination and have received at least one dose of any COVID-19 vaccine.
- The percentage of people who have completed their primary series, or have received one dose of Johnson & Johnson or two doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines.
- The percentage of people who have received an extra dose beyond their primary series of any COVID-19 vaccine.
Third and booster doses are reported together, along with any extra dose beyond the primary series of any COVID-19 vaccine consistent with guidelines and recommendations for mixing and matching additional doses beyond primary series.
The statewide, age and race and ethnicity tabs will all be updated by demographic or county for each of those metrics as well.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 554, which is 12 more than yesterday. There are 126 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is one fewer than yesterday.
There are 45 available adult ICU beds out of 692 total (7% availability) and 247 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,144 (6% availability).
Note: OHA incorrectly reported yesterday that the 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds were four fewer than the previous day. The 127 total was four more than the previous day.
10/27/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)
Statewide
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 9
Adult ICU beds available
45 (7%)
21 (6%)
2 (2%)
10 (11%)
2 (3%)
1 (10%)
1 (2%)
8 (31%)
Adult non-ICU beds available
247 (6%)
44 (2%)
12 (2%)
87 (15%)
27 (6%)
8 (17%)
36 (9%)
33 (28%)
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain responding to the current surge in COVID-19. You can find a test here.
If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 20,275 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 26. Of this total, 10,364 were administered on Oct. 26: 1,091 were initial doses; 825 were second doses and 8,403 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 9,911 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Oct. 26.
Oregon has now administered 3,252,076 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 1,952,169 doses of Moderna and 225,440 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,804,267 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,589,267 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Cases and deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (7), Benton (25), Clackamas (111), Clatsop (7), Columbia (11), Coos (22), Crook (18), Curry (2), Deschutes (140), Douglas (60), Gilliam (3), Grant (6), Harney (2), Hood River (9), Jackson (51), Jefferson (13), Josephine (27), Klamath (48), Lake (1), Lane (80), Lincoln (15), Linn (86), Malheur (17), Marion (147), Morrow (5), Multnomah (165), Polk (38), Sherman (3), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (50), Union (14), Wallowa (2), Wasco (14), Washington (110) and Yamhill (48).
Oregon’s 4,319th COVID-19 related death is a 79-year-old woman from Jefferson County who tested positive on Sept. 2 and died on Sept. 29 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,320th COVID-19 related death is an 84-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,321st COVID-19 related death is a 60-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Oct. 22 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,322nd COVID-19 related death is a 68-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Oct. 17 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,323rd COVID-19 related death is a 43-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 25 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,324th COVID-19 related death is a 96-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,325th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 21 and died on Oct. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,326th COVID-19 related death is a 72-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on Oct. 2 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,327th COVID-19 related death is a 77-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on Oct. 18 and died on Oct. 25 at Providence Medford Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,328th COVID-19 related death is an 81-year-old man from Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 27 and died on Oct. 18 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,329th COVID-19 related death is a 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 30 and died at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Date of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,330th COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Malheur County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 25 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,331st COVID-19 related death is a 93-year-old woman from Lincoln County who tested positive on Oct. 19 and died on Oct. 25. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,332nd COVID-19 related death is a 91-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 25 and died on Oct. 25 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at RiverBend. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
Oregon’s 4,333rd COVID-19 related death is a 66-year-old woman from Lane County who tested positive on Oct. 4 and died on Oct. 25 at McKenzie-Willamette Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon’s 4,334th COVID-19 related death is a 78-year-old man from Jefferson County who tested positive on Oct. 7 and died on Oct. 26 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
