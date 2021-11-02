There are 29 new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 4,405, Oregon Health Authority reported at 12:01 a.m. today (See correction at end of report).
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 1,123 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. today, bringing the state total to 368,694.
COVID-19 hospitalizations
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 537, which is three fewer than yesterday. There are 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is two more than yesterday.
There are 39 available adult ICU beds out of 678 total (6% availability) and 252 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,111 (6% availability).
11/2/2021 Available Beds (and Percentage of Staffed Beds Available)
Statewide
Region 1
Region 2
Region 3
Region 5
Region 6
Region 7
Region 9
Adult ICU beds available
39
(6%)
21
(6%)
2
(2%)
3
(3%)
1
(2%)
0
(0%)
8
(15%)
4
(15%)
Adult non-ICU beds available
252
(6%)
44
(2%)
12
(2%)
76
(13%)
27
(6%)
3
(6%)
40
(10%)
50
(43%)
The total number of patients in hospital beds may fluctuate between report times. The numbers do not reflect admissions per day, nor the length of hospital stay. Staffing limitations are not captured in this data and may further limit bed capacity.
Note: Please do not visit an emergency department for COVID-19 testing, unless you require emergency care for your symptoms.
Emergency departments in Oregon are under significant strain. You can find a test here.
If you have a medical condition that doesn’t require emergency care, contact your provider. An urgent care center may also help you get the care you need and will save emergency departments from added strain.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Today, OHA reported that 15,540 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Nov. 1. Of that total, 974 were initial doses, 640 were second doses and 6,682 were third doses and booster doses. The remaining 7,190 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Nov. 1.
The seven-day running average is now 16,664 doses per day.
Oregon has now administered 3,311,262 doses of Pfizer Comirnaty, 2,020,734 doses of Moderna and 229,261 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
As of today, 2,822,346 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,616,696 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
These data are preliminary and subject to change.
Updated vaccination data are provided on Oregon’s COVID-19 data dashboards and have been updated today.
Oregon updates non-viable vaccine disclosure1,2,3
OHA’s non-viable vaccine table has been moved to the Tableau dashboard. You can find the link to the weekly tab here. OHA reports updates on vaccines not being used each Tuesday in our daily media release.
Vaccine Type
Doses Recalled
Non-viable, Spoiled or Expired
Grand Total
Janssen COVID-19 Vaccine
38,408
38,408
Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
177,374
177,374
Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine
109,453
109,453
Grand Total
0
325,235
325,235
Note: This is the last week OHA’s non-viable vaccine table will appear in the Daily Media Release. You can always view the table here.
Cases and COVID-19 deaths
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported today are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (10), Clackamas (98), Clatsop (4), Columbia (18), Coos (26), Crook (24), Curry (1), Deschutes (55), Douglas (43), Gilliam (2), Grant (2), Harney (1), Hood River (10), Jackson (44), Jefferson (9), Josephine (27), Klamath (108), Lake (6), Lane (55), Lincoln (12), Linn (40), Malheur (22), Marion (94), Morrow (6), Multnomah (106), Polk (47), Sherman (7), Tillamook (8), Umatilla (40), Union (5), Wallowa (9), Wasco (25), Washington (83) and Yamhill (72).
Note: More information about the cases and deaths will be provided in an updated news release.
Correction: Oregon’s 4,341st COVID-19 related death was identified to be an out-of-state resident. As a result, the deaths have been renumbered and will begin at 4,377.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.