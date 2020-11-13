Tillamook, OR (97141)

Today

Overcast with rain showers at times. High 52F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Steady light rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low 42F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%.