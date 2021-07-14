Firefighters from six Oregon Department of Forestry offices are engaged this morning, July 14, along with crews from South Fork and industrial forest landowners providing water tender support on a wildfire burning in the Tillamook State Forest about 22 miles northwest of Forest Grove. The fire is estimated at about 70 acres.
The Game Hog Creek Fire is burning in timber and slash north of Hwy 6. Drift Creek and Idiot Creek forest roads are closed as is the Fear and Loaming mountain bike trail due to fire activity in the area. All other roads of Hwy 6 is open. Elk Creek campground is currently open but smoke is likely in the area. To avoid exposure to possible smoke, campers may choose not to camp there.
The fire was originally sparked on July 3 within the Tillamook State Forest. Cause of the fire is still under investigation. The fire was soon contained at 6 acres with control lines completely encircling it. Due to the steep, inaccessible terrain, the fire was being patrolled and monitored. The patrol last night at 5:30 p.m. reported the fire was quiet. Rising winds later that evening apparently caused the fire to jump the control lines.
ODF responded to reports of fire spread in the area sometime after 7 p.m., with ground crews engaged on the fire overnight. This morning more than 100 personnel are engaged on the fire. These include firefighters and support personnel from ODF offices in Tillamook, Columbia City, Astoria, North Cascades, Forest Grove and the West Oregon District in Polk County as well as Hampton Lumber and Stimson Lumber Company.
