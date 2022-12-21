On 12/20/2022 at approximately 3:30 PM, 83-year-old Richard L. Wise and his wife, 93-year-old Louise M. Wise, left their home in Oregon City to go grocery shopping. The Wises did not return home and they cannot be reached by telephone. The couple used to live in Lincoln City and may be headed to the Oregon Coast. Mr. and Mrs. Wise were driving a red 2006 Mercury Mountaineer (Oregon license plate 540CME). Both Mr. and Mrs. Wise have medical conditions that, if left untreated or unmedicated, could be a danger to their health.
If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. and Mrs. Wise, please contact Clackamas County non-emergency dispatch at 503-655-8211, re: OCPD case #22-028453.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.