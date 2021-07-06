Opioid Use Response for Tillamook County, known as OUR Tillamook, has launched a website by the same name. OURTillamook.org provides addiction, treatment and recovery information related to substance use disorder and opioid use disorder (SUD/OUD). It offers easy to understand content through articles, videos, training guides and local resource lists.
This site is designed to be a SUD/OUD hub for anyone touched by addiction. Whether it is yourself, a loved one, or someone you meet through your profession; there is content for you.
With one internet search, hundreds of SUD/OUD results are available. It can be hard to know which sites to trust and quickly becomes overwhelming. OURTillamook.org brings together a variety of sources and filters it with Tillamook County in mind.
“You can learn about many topics relating to SUD/OUD including naloxone, the overdose reversal drug. Videos teach how and when to use naloxone, graphics explain why it’s important and lists show where to get it in Tillamook County, all on one page. The training on this website can help people save lives by preventing overdose deaths,” said Nicole Vertner, business development director at Adventist Health Tillamook and RCORP project director.
OUR Tillamook is a consortium of local organizations responding to the opioid crisis in Tillamook County. This group has created a strategic plan to address local addiction resources, treatment and recovery through funding by the Rural Communities Opioid Response Program (RCORP) grant. Check out OURTillamook.org to learn more about this group, their work and future plans.
