“Recipes for Disaster,” an online class on emergency food preparation, will be hosted by the Emergency Volunteer Corps of Nehalem Bay from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday, July 17. Class leader Trish Johnson said participants would, “learn all about how to be prepared to feed yourself and your family in the event of a power outage or more serious long-term disaster.”
Special topics will include what food to stockpile, how much food to stockpile, when and how to rotate stockpiles, and how to prepare the food.
A $10 non-refundable registration fee will be charged. The fee covers up to two members of any household participating.
The Zoom class size is limited, so early registration is recommended. Register at https://bit.ly/3xFt6Ja
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.