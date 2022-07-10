On the morning of July 9, 2022, Tillamook 911 dispatchers were advised of a violent crime that occurred the night before at a residence on Highway 101 N in Nehalem.
A deceased male adult was located at this residence and a major crimes investigation was initiated. “The victim had significant injuries and at this time appears to have died from homicidal violence,” said Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office Detective Sgt. Michelle Brewer. “We arrested the suspect last night.”
William E. Stetzel, 58, of Nehalem, was arrested and booked on a charge of Criminal Homicide and is currently being lodged at the Tillamook County Jail.
Another location of interest was identified near the Nehalem Bay Fire Station. “We have the crime scene where the deceased was located, and we have the suspect’s residence,” said Sgt. Brewer. “A search warrant was carried out at the suspect's residence this morning, and the Oregon State Police Crime Lab is currently processing the primary crime scene. An autopsy will be performed on the victim.”
As this is an ongoing major crimes investigation, information will be released when it is available and appropriate to do so. The Tillamook County Sheriff’s Office does not release the names of victims of crimes.
