Tillamook County Health Department reports 67 cases of COVID-19 from Sunday, March 28, through Saturday, April 10. Tillamook County is projected to remain in ‘High Risk’ for the next movement period beginning Friday, April 23.
Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Ed Colson reported during a community update Friday, April 16, that from Sunday, April 4, through Thursday, April 15, there were 44 cases of COVID-19 in the county. Oregon Health Authority (OHA) will use data from April 16 and 17 and will make a determination Tuesday, April 20.
OHA reported Wednesday, April 14, of the third COVID-19 related death of a Tillamook County resident. The 66-year-old woman tested positive March 17 and died April 13 at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had no underlying health conditions.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family,” Colson said. “This shows us that the risk posed by the virus is real.”
Colson said there were 19 new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days, with 17 positive and two presumptive. There are 35 individuals being monitored and one person is hospitalized outside of the area.
Adventist Health Tillamook President Eric Swanson said there are 195 COVID-19 hospitalizations across Oregon. In Region 1 – which includes Tillamook, Clatsop, Clackamas, Columbia, Multnomah and Washington counties – there are 61 adult ICU beds available. Hospitalizations were down five on Friday, April 16, from the previous day, Thursday, April 15.
“733 primary first doses and 917 booster doses have been done this week,” Colson said. “As of April 15, 9,893 people have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.”
At this time, 37 percent of Tillamook County residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 22 percent are considered fully vaccinated.
The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is on pause, while six cases are being reviewed of a rare and severe blood clot in individuals who received the vaccine. The vaccine will not be offered at vaccine clinics and the Moderna vaccine will be used in its place.
On Monday, April 19, all those 16 and older will be eligible for a vaccine. The health department and vaccine partners are working to make the Pfizer vaccine available in the county, as it is the only vaccine authorized for those under 18.
Staff remains available to answer questions or help those with limited Internet access sign up for a vaccine appointment. Call the vaccine line at 503-842-3914.
To make an appointment for a COVID-19 test, call 503-842-3900.
Sign up for a vaccine at https://tillamookchc.org/coronavirus/vaccines/
