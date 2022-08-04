Oregon Health Authority’s most recent update on COVID-19 breakthrough cases, released today, reported 40,013 cases of infection during the month of July.
Of those cases, 18,622, or 46.5%, were unvaccinated people, and 21,380, or 53.4%, were vaccine breakthrough cases. Among the breakthrough cases, 14,388, or 67.3%, were fully vaccinated and boosted.
To date, there have been 292,802 COVID-19 vaccine breakthrough cases in Oregon. Of those cases, 103,563, or 35.4%, were fully vaccinated and boosted at the time of infection.
To date, 2.6% of all vaccine breakthrough cases have been hospitalized, and 0.6% have died. The median age of vaccinated people who died is 80.
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends COVID-19 primary series vaccinations for everyone age 6 months and older and COVID-19 boosters for everyone age 5 years and older, if eligible.
The latest breakthrough report can be downloaded here:
