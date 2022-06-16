The COVID-19 Biweekly Data Report, released June 15th, shows a decrease in COVID-19-related cases, hospitalizations and deaths since the previous biweekly period.
Oregon Health Authority (OHA) reported 21,078 new cases of COVID-19 from May 29 to June 11, a 5% decrease over the previous biweekly total of 22,172.
“While this trend is positive news, OHA assumes these numbers are an undercount of the actual number of cases because we know many people are using at-home tests and not reporting the results or not getting tested,” said Dean Sidelinger, M.D. MSEd, health officer and state epidemiologist at OHA.
There were 343 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations during the biweekly period, a 30% decrease from the 489 reported during the previous two-week period.
There were 37 COVID-19-related deaths, down from the 41 reported during the previous two weeks.
During the two-week period of May 29 through June 11, test positivity was 12.3%, up from 12.1% in the previous two-week period.
Today’s COVID-19 Biweekly Outbreak Report shows 184 active outbreaks in care facilities, senior living communities and congregate care living settings with three or more confirmed COVID-19 cases or one or more COVID-19-related deaths.
Review completed for June 2 data
On June 2, an electronic laboratory report (ELR) processing error caused inaccurate testing counts for both positive and negative COVID-19 test results. OHA receives the majority of test results through ELRs. The error caused a large portion of ELRs to be processed more than once. OHA has addressed the root cause of the processing error and does not anticipate this error will recur. Because of the nature of the error, OHA is unable to accurately identify all records that were processed more than once and data from ELR totals for June 2. Positive and negative test counts and percent positivity for June 2 will continue to be omitted from the dashboards since OHA is unable to accurately identify ELRs that were processed more than once. OHA was able to confirm that COVID-19 case counts for June 2 are accurate and will remain in case totals. OHA regrets the error.
Learn more about COVID-19 vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective at protecting people from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized and dying. Because the protection provided by COVID-19 vaccines decreases over time, especially among certain groups, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone ages 5 years and older stay up to date with their vaccines, including getting boosters when they are eligible. For more information on where to get a vaccine or your booster dose in Oregon, click here.
To learn more about the COVID-19 vaccine situation in Oregon, visit our web page (English or Spanish), which has a breakdown of distribution and other information.
