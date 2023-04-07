Oregon Health Authority is issuing the following statement in response to federal district court decisions on mifepristone, a drug used for medication abortion:
OHA Statement on Federal Mifepristone Ruling
Today, federal district courts in the states of Washington and Texas issued conflicting rulings on access to mifepristone, one of two medications approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) for use in a medication abortion.
Mifepristone was first approved by the FDA more than 20 years ago and is a safe and effective method of ending an early pregnancy. In 2021, medication abortion accounted for nearly 60% of abortions performed in Oregon, according to Oregon Health Authority data.
OHA is committed to ensuring access to a full range of essential reproductive health services, including abortion. State health officials are reviewing the federal court decisions in consultation with the Oregon Department of Justice and the office of Gov. Tina Kotek. OHA wants to reassure patients and providers that mifepristone and abortion remain safe, legal and available in Oregon.
