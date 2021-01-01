Oregon Health Authority has completed recruitment for its Vaccine Advisory Committee (VAC) that will determine the sequence in which new COVID-19 vaccines are distributed around the state.
The 27-member committee will advise OHA on vaccine sequencing for phases 1b, 1c and 2 of the state’s vaccine distribution plan, with the goal of prioritizing communities most affected by COVID-19. The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee will be grounded in OHA’s definition of health equity, which—as cited in this excerpt—is a health system where “all people can reach their full health potential and well-being and are not disadvantaged by their race, ethnicity, language, disability, gender, gender identity, sexual orientation, social class, intersections among these communities or identities, or other socially determined circumstances.”
To advance health equity, and counter unjust COVID-19 inequities, the COVID-19 VAC will:
- Advise OHA on the ethical principles that should guide decisions on sequencing of COVID-19 vaccines.
- Review data on COVID-19 and immunization inequities.
- Advise OHA on which workers, high-risk groups or critical populations should be sequenced at what time, taking into consideration where they are located across the state.
The committee roster is as follows:
Aileen Duldulao
Oregon Pacific Islander Coalition
Cherity Bloom-Miller
Siletz Community Health Clinic
Christine Sanders
Rockwood Community Development Corp.
Daysi Bedolla Sotelo
Pineros y Campesinos Unidos del Noroeste
DeLeesa Meashintubby
Volunteers in Medicine
Debra Whitefoot
Nch'i Wana Housing
Derick Du Vivier
Oregon Health & Science University
Dolores Martinez
Euvalcree
George Conway
Deschutes County Health Services
Kalani Raphael
Oregon Pacific Islander Coalition
Kelly Gonzales
Portland State University
Kristin Milligan
Community Volunteer Network
Laurie Skokan
Providence Health & Services
Leslie Sutton
Oregon Council on Developmental Disabilities
Maleka Taylor
The Miracles Club
Maria Loredo
Virginia Garcia Memorial Health Center
Marin Arreola
Interface Network
Muriel DeLaVergne-Brown
Crook County Health Department
Musse Olol
Somali American Council of Oregon
Nannette Carter-Jafri
SEIU Local 503 Indigenous People's Caucus
Ruth Gulyas
LeadingAge Oregon
Safina Koreishi
Columbia Pacific CCO
Sandra McDonough
Oregon Business & Industry
Shawn Baird
Metro West Ambulance Service
Sue Steward
Northwest Portland Area Indian Health Board
Tsering Sherpa
The Rosewood Initiative
Zhenya Abbruzzese
Adventist Health
“The COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee brings tremendous lived and professional experience to guide OHA’s decisions about vaccine sequencing in a way that upholds OHA’s goal to eliminate health inequities by 2030,” said Cara Biddlecom, OHA deputy public health director.
“Members of this committee represent communities that have been unjustly impacted by COVID-19, including tribal communities and communities of color, and OHA is committed to involving community members in the decision-making processes that affect their lives.”
The committee’s first public meeting is Thursday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m. to noon. The meeting can be accessed via conference line at 669-254-5252; meeting ID: 160 583 9896.
For more information about the committee, visit the Vaccine Advisory Committee information page. Comments or questions can be emailed to covid.vaccineadvisory@dhsoha.state.or.us.
