Authorities have released the following new details concerning the officer involved shooting in Rockaway Beach.
At approximately 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept.7, the Oregon State Police responded to a residence in Rockaway Beach to assist a Tillamook County Deputy, who was requesting assistance with an agitated suspect throwing bricks through the windows of a residence. It was reported that the man was also holding an object, possibly a bar or pipe in his hand.
The Trooper arrived on scene and during the course of the incident law enforcement officers discharged their duty weapons. The suspect was declared deceased at the scene.
At this time, the Oregon State Police has requested the Clatsop County Major Crimes team investigate the incident.
The Clatsop County Major Crimes Team or the Tillamook County District Attorney will provide any future press releases.
Previous Coverage from the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office on Sept 7 at 8:00 pm:
The Tillamook County Major Crimes Team has responded to an officer involved shooting (OIS) in the area of N. Juniper Street in the city of Rockaway Beach.
The adult male suspect was pronounced deceased on the scene following resuscitative efforts by responding officers.
This is an active investigation, further information will be released when it is appropriate to do so.
Sheriff Joshua Brown is on scene and advises there is not further danger to the public, and no officers were seriously injured.
However, he asks that people stay clear of the area, and that an outside agency will be responding to lead this investigation.
