The Oregon Department of Transportation has begun a study on the Wilson River Highway connecting Tillamook to Banks and is soliciting public feedback on the road.
The study will take place over the next year and offer recommendations to legislators in Salem on how to improve the safety of the vital road link.
Currently, ODOT is asking for the public to participate in an online open house to offer feedback on their concerns about specific areas of the road that need improvement.
The study was the legislative brainchild of State Representative Suzanne Weber. There is no funding allocated for repairs or upgrades.
The open house can be found at https://odotopenhouse.org/or6-study.
