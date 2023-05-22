The Oregon Department of Transportation is asking for public feedback on proposed safety solutions for Highway 6 through May 26.
The safety study of the highway has already hosted two rounds of open houses, with the first focusing on identifying areas of public concern on the highway and the second on potential solutions.
Residents or visitors who use the highway are encouraged to submit further feedback on those proposed solutions at https://odotopenhouse.org/or6-study3?utm_campaign=or6-study3&utm_source=webpage&utm_medium=referral by the 26th.
ODOT will then begin work on the final draft that will be submitted to the legislature in September. Look for further coverage of ODOT's proposed solutions in next week's Headlight Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.