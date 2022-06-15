Oregon Department of Forestry, Tillamook District will stop selling Personal Firewood Permits on July 8, 2022. All permits purchased after June 17th will have a shorter cutting time and will expire no later than July 8th.
You may purchase your permit over the phone or in person with cash or credit card. For more information call 503-842-2545.
