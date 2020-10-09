The Tillamook County Clerk’s Office gave an election update during a Tillamook County Board of Commissioners meeting Wednesday, Oct. 7.
County Clerk Tassi O’Neal said Oregon has 20 years under its belt for being a Vote By Mail state. The ballots for the Nov. 3 general election will be mailed out Wednesday, Oct. 14. Military and foreign ballots go out 45 days before the election, as required by law.
Other people who may be out of town when the ballots are mailed out can make an appointment to get an absentee ballot. If someone comes in this week, they may receive two ballots.
“They can only vote on one ballot,” O’Neal said. “When their first ballot was issued, if they come in this week and request an absentee ballot, the original ballot gets inactivated and the new ballot gets activated.”
If you need to register to vote, go to www.oregonvotes.org and click My Vote.
“Voter pamphlets for our area should be going out today through the 9th,” O’Neal said during the Oct. 7 meeting.
O’Neal said every residence will receive a voter’s pamphlet.
“If you’ve not received your ballot by Oct. 23, please contact our office,” O’Neal said. “We’ll be happy to see if there’s an issue.”
Ballot dropboxes will be listed on the ballots, O’Neal added. The Tillamook County Library dropbox in Tillamook is now 24 hours.
“We have also added the ballot dropbox on the left hand doors of the courthouse for convenience,” O’Neal said. “[People] can put their tax statements in there.”
The courthouse dropbox is the only box you can put your tax statements in.
Remember to sign your ballot envelope, O’Neal added. The clerk’s office goes to the post office as close to 8 p.m. as possible to collect ballots. Postage is now paid on the ballots.
O’Neal recommends mailing your ballot before Oc.t 27 in order for the clerk’s office to receive them by Election Day. You can put your ballot in a ballot dropbox through Nov. 3.
You can also call the county clerk’s office with any questions. The office can be reached at 503-842-3402 or by email at clerk@co.tillamook.or.us
