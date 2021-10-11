October 2021
12 Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked October 12, 2021 are valid)
13 First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open
28 Last day to mail ballots
November 2021
2 Election Day
22 Last day to certify election results
The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day 7:00am-8:00pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.