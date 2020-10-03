Election
Photo: Metro Creative

October 2020

Oct. 13 – Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked Oct. 13, 2020 are valid)

Oct. 14 – First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open

Oct. 23 – Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine

Oct. 29 – Last day to mail ballots

November 2020

Nov. 3 – Election Day

Nov. 23 – Last day to certify election results

The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

OFFICIAL TILLAMOOK COUNTY BALLOT DEPOSIT LOCATIONS

Below you will find the drop site locations and the available days and hours, the sites will be open for you to drop off voted ballots. You have the choice of mailing your ballot or returning it to any designated drop site in the state. The voted ballot must be received in any county election office or designated drop site by 8 p.m. on election night.

Postmarks do not count. Ballots must be received inside gold colored envelopes with your signature on the outside. Each ballot is inspected carefully and signatures are compared to the voter registration card on record.

LOCATION

 

SOUTH

DAYS

HOURS

Cloverdale Drop Box -

 

 

34370 Hwy. 101 South

10/14/2020 to

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Cloverdale, OR 97112

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

Pacific City Drop Box -

 

 

Kiawanda Community Center

 

 

34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive

10/14/2020 to

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Pacific City, OR 97135

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

CENTRAL

 

 

Tillamook County Clerk’s Office

10/14/2020 to

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri.

Tillamook County Courthouse

11/2/2020

 

201 Laurel Avenue

11/3/2020 Tue.

7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

Tillamook, OR 97141

 

 

Tillamook County Courthouse

09/18/2020 to

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Outside:  North set of stairs

11/3/2020

7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.

201 Laurel Avenue

 

 

Tillamook, OR 97141

 

 

Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box

NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel

 

10/14/2020 to

 

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Tillamook, OR 97141

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

Tillamook City – Library Main Branch

10/14/2020

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

1716 3rd Street

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

Tillamook, OR 97141

 

 

NORTH

 

 

Bay City - City Hall Drop Box

 

 

5525 B Street

10/14/2020 to

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Bay City, OR 97107

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box

107 6th Street

 

10/14/2020 to

 

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Garibaldi, OR 97118

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box

 

 

276 Hwy. 101 South

10/14/2020 to

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Rockaway Beach, OR 97136

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

Manzanita - City Hall Drop Box

 

 

543 Laneda Avenue

10/14/2020 to

8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)

Manzanita, OR 97130

11/3/2020

until 8:00 p.m.

