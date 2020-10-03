October 2020
Oct. 13 – Voter registration deadline (Registration cards postmarked Oct. 13, 2020 are valid)
Oct. 14 – First Day ballots will be mailed and Dropsites Open
Oct. 23 – Certification Test of the Ballot Counting Machine
Oct. 29 – Last day to mail ballots
November 2020
Nov. 3 – Election Day
Nov. 23 – Last day to certify election results
The Elections office in the Tillamook County Courthouse will be open on Election Day from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.
OFFICIAL TILLAMOOK COUNTY BALLOT DEPOSIT LOCATIONS
Below you will find the drop site locations and the available days and hours, the sites will be open for you to drop off voted ballots. You have the choice of mailing your ballot or returning it to any designated drop site in the state. The voted ballot must be received in any county election office or designated drop site by 8 p.m. on election night.
Postmarks do not count. Ballots must be received inside gold colored envelopes with your signature on the outside. Each ballot is inspected carefully and signatures are compared to the voter registration card on record.
LOCATION
SOUTH
DAYS
HOURS
Cloverdale Drop Box -
34370 Hwy. 101 South
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Cloverdale, OR 97112
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
Pacific City Drop Box -
Kiawanda Community Center
34600 Cape Kiwanda Drive
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Pacific City, OR 97135
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
CENTRAL
Tillamook County Clerk’s Office
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mon. - Fri.
Tillamook County Courthouse
11/2/2020
201 Laurel Avenue
11/3/2020 Tue.
7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook County Courthouse
09/18/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Outside: North set of stairs
11/3/2020
7:00 a.m. - 8:00 p.m.
201 Laurel Avenue
Tillamook, OR 97141
Tillamook City Drive-Up Drop Box
NW Corner of 3rd & Laurel
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Tillamook, OR 97141
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook City – Library Main Branch
10/14/2020
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
1716 3rd Street
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
Tillamook, OR 97141
NORTH
Bay City - City Hall Drop Box
5525 B Street
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Bay City, OR 97107
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
Garibaldi - City Hall Drop Box
107 6th Street
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Garibaldi, OR 97118
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
Rockaway Beach - City Hall Drop Box
276 Hwy. 101 South
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Rockaway Beach, OR 97136
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
Manzanita - City Hall Drop Box
543 Laneda Avenue
10/14/2020 to
8:00 a.m. (open 24 hours)
Manzanita, OR 97130
11/3/2020
until 8:00 p.m.
