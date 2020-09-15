Following the historic wind event on Sept. 7, the Oregon Department of Forestry-Northwest Oregon Area has been actively engaged in several fires. Below is a brief summary of the incidents which are burning throughout the area:
Pike Road Fire (Tillamook District): 300 acres, 35 percent contained.
Progress on the fire has been good. Crews are working on mop up throughout the fire area. Level 1 and 2 evacuations in place as of Sept. 13.
Powerline Fire (Forest Grove District): 126 acres, 100 percent contained.
The Powerline Fire is in patrol status. Mop up operations have been completed and the Forest Grove District has transferred this incident back to the Gaston Rural Fire District.
The Northwest Oregon Area has also been managing a complex of four fires, burning near the Beachie Creek and Riverside fires. These fires have been being managed by local resources, as well as resources from the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal’s Office. These fires have been identified as the North Cascade Complex. This complex is burning on the North Cascade District.
Unger Road Fire: 378 acres, 100 percent lined.
Resources are working on mopping up and removing hazardous snags in the fire area.
Whilhoit Fire: 592 acres, 100 percent lined.
Resources have completed line construction and are working on hazard tree/snag removal, as well as mopping up.
Graves Road: 45 acres, 20 percent lined.
Crews are working on constructing fire line and removing snags that could pose a threat to the fire line.
Dowdy Road: 1,300 acres, 20 percent lined.
Crews are working on constructing fire line and removing snags that could pose a threat to the fire line.
Members of a Type 2 Incident Management Team from North Carolina have been dispatched to the area and will be integrating with district resources to continue managing and fighting these fires.
People are reminded that fire danger across the state remains extreme. Please check fire restrictions and closures prior to heading out.
