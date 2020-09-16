Firefighters continue to work towards containing a number of fires burning across the Oregon Department of Forestry-Northwest Oregon Area. The Powerline Fire has been returned to the local fire protection district and will no longer be represented on this report.
Pike Road Fire (Tillamook District): 300 acres, 35 percent contained.
Progress on the fire has been good. Crews are working on mop up throughout the fire area. Level 1 evacuations are in place as of 9/15/2020.
North Cascade Complex. This complex is burning on the North Cascade District. These fires are located near both the Riverside Fire and the Beachie Creek Fire. An incident management organization from North Carolina will be in place beginning tomorrow to assist the district with management of this complex.
Unger Road Fire: 496 acres, 100 percent lined.
Resources are working on mopping up and removing hazardous snags in the fire area.
Whilhoit Fire: 591 acres, 100 percent lined. Resources are working on mopping up and removing hazardous snags in the fire area.
Graves Road: 44 acres, 100 percent lined. Resources are working on mopping up and removing hazardous snags in the fire area.
Dowty Road: 1,452 acres, 30 percent lined. Resources are working on mopping up and removing hazardous snags in the fire area.
There are a total of 281 personnel working on the North Cascade Complex. Resources are coming from 27 states to assist Oregon in the overall suppression efforts.
The Oregon Department of Forestry would like to remind folks that fire danger across the state remains extreme. Please check fire restrictions and closures prior to heading out.
