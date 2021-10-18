The Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved during a meeting Wednesday, Oct. 13, an agreement for an additional location for harm reduction needle exchanges. The health department has been holding these needle exchange events since April.
“We currently hold an event on the first and third Wednesdays of each month in the CARE parking lot,” Tillamook County Public Health Representative Tara Stevens said. “We’d held a total of 11 events to date.”
Stevens said the health department usually sees about three individuals at each of the events. These individuals will sometimes exchange syringes and pick up supplies for other people.
“We estimate we’ve reached a total of 43 unique individuals represented by those attendees,” Stevens said. “We’ve seen a handful of individuals return to an exchange once more.”
To date, the health department has exchanged 13,829 syringes and provided 69 sharps containers, Stevens added.
“We have distributed 54 Narcan kits and 23 Naloxone kits and many safe injection and wound care kits in addition to information on services in our county or nearby,” Stevens said.
The health department has worked with Tillamook Family Counseling Center to come up with the agreement to include the counseling center’s Ivy Avenue Wellness Center as a location for an event. Stevens said the agreement outlines the use of the building, parking lot and supply storage auctions. The health department is also looking to reach more people by looking for locations in north and south county.
Chair Mary Faith Bell said she supports harm reduction. Commissioner Erin Skaar said it is a way for people to get healthier.
“It’s a way to help people who have substance use disorder or opioid use disorder stay safe while they are using and have an opportunity to be connected to services when they are ready to be able to end their usage of the drugs,” Skaar said. “It's a really, really important service.”
The commissioners approved the agreement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.