Recent bridge inspections completed by certified bridge inspectors revealed critical deficiencies in six bridges. All these bridges have less than a 20-foot span. Tillamook County Public Works is reviewing several solutions to correct these deficiencies.
The following bridges will be load posted until repairs, rehabilitation or replacement can occur:
• Minich Creek Bridge – 10 Tons
o Miami-Foley Road MP 2.42 over Minich Creek
o 1963 timber bridge
• Moss Creek Bridge – 3 Tons
o Moss Creek Road over Moss Creek
o 1970 timber bridge
• Fagan Bridge – 3 Tons
o Burton Fraser Road MP 0.14 over Fagan Creek
o 1965 timber bridge
• Yellow Fir Bridge – 10 Tons
o Yellow Fir Road over Tillamook River
o 1965 timber bridge
• Lagler Bridge – 10 Tons
o Barber Road over Acey Creek
o 1965 timber bridge
• Makinster Bridge – 10 Tons
o Makinster Road over Freeman Slough
o 1968 timber bridge
