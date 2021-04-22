Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a single vehicle crash at 3:59 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, on Hwy 82 near milepost 48.
According to OSP, preliminary investigation revealed a Ford pickup, operated by Thomas Stumpf of Netarts, was eastbound when it left the roadway and rolled.
Stumpf sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased.
OSP was assisted by the Wallowa County Sheriff's Office, Wallowa EMS, and ODOT.
