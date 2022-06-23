Over the last 2 days the District responded to 2 water rescues. One on McPhillips Beach and the other on Neskowin Beach. Both incidents resulted in no injuries, but both could have turned into possible drownings. A total of 6 people were involved and needed assistance to return to the beach.
Nestucca Rural Fire Protection District wants to remind everyone that the ocean can change very fast and put a person’s life in danger. Both incidents were during the tide change and the ocean was very rough. All the people involved were caught in a rip tide that made it difficult to get out of the water.
Please enjoy your visit but please stay safe in and around the water.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.