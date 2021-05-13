Wildfire Awareness Month
With the approach of summer and the prediction that it will be a dry year, now is the time to prepare your residence in case of fire. Looking back on last September, we were fortunate to not have a major fire. All we have to do is look to our neighbors in Lincoln County and surrounding areas of Tillamook County that did have fires in their neighborhood we are extremely fortunate for that.

The district would like to share the following suggestions for defensible space. This information is from the Office of State Fire Marshal.

Clear roofs and gutters of dead leaves, debris, and pine needles that could catch embers

Ensure your roof is in good repair

Move any flammable material away from exterior walls, i.e., mulch, flammable plants, leaves and needles, firewood piles

Remove anything stored underneath decks or porches

Give your home a non-combustible area where a fire in the landscape cannot reach your home, strive for a 5-foot perimeter

Keep lawns and native grasses mowed to a height of four inches

Remove ladder fuels (vegetation under trees) so a surface fire cannot reach the crowns. Prune trees up to six to ten feet from the ground; shorter trees do not exceed 1/3 of the overall tree height.

This year we all can make a difference in protecting against wildfires.

For more information, please contact us at 503-392-3313 or check out the following links.

For more defensible space tips, visit: https://www.oregon.gov/osp/programs/sfm/Pages/Wildland-Urban-Interface.aspx

During May, a new wildfire prevention topic will be introduced each week to help homeowners and recreationists learn how to prevent their outdoor activities from sparking the next wildfire. For more wildfire preparedness and prevention information, visit the websites for Keep Oregon Green at https://keeporegongreen.org/, the Oregon Department of Forestry's restrictions map https://www.oregon.gov/odf/fire/Pages/fireprevention.aspx, OSU's new Fire Program at https://extension.oregonstate.edu/fire-program and OSU's Oregon Wildfire Risk Explorer tool: https://oregonexplorer.info/topics/wildfire-risk?ptopic=62 . Another resource is Fire Wise program.

