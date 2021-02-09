Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue units were called Friday, Feb. 5, to 36505 Hwy 101 N., Coast Real Estate Professionals, for report of a person trapped in a building due to a large tree falling. Units arrived to find a large tree across the roof, with branches and limbs blocking the stairs.
The building consisted of a business on the ground level, with a residence on the second floor. Personnel on scene were able to extricate the occupant from the upstairs balcony with ladders.
There were no injuries.
