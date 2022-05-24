At 3:30 p.m.. on Sat.May 21, Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue was paged to a report of an over turned kayak with a person in the water.
The person was in the water in the middle of the bay for approx.. 30 min. when the Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue reached him.
He was put on a jet ski and transported to shore where the elderly gentleman walked up the ramp with some help. Responders were Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue, Manzanita Police, Tillamook County Sheriff and T.C.G.H. Ambulance.
