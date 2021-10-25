Tillamook County Board of Commissioners approved Wednesday, Oct. 20, for Nehalem Bay Health District to be an additional location for needle exchange services.
The goals of the needle exchange program are to reduce incidence of transmission of blood-borne infections through substance abuse, provide free access to and safe disposal of needles/syringes, and raise awareness about the risk of drug overdoses and associates fatalities, the Memorandum of Agreement states.
During a meeting Oct. 13, Tillamook County Public Health Representative Tara Stevens touched on the need to expand the program to reach more people in the community. The Tillamook Family Counseling Center’s Ivy Avenue Wellness Center was added as a location during that meeting.
Shelby Porter, public health representative for the county health center, said the proposed agreement for Nehalem Bay Health District would occur on the fourth Wednesday of the month in the upper level parking lot, near the food bank in Wheeler.
“This is an important expansion,” Porter said for north Tillamook County.
Commission Chair Mary Faith Bell said she is glad the program is expanding to north county and health partners are engaging in the program.
“We have a very high use of opioids which can lead to heroin use as a replacement,” Commissioner Erin Skaar said. “It’s a nationwide crisis and we’re not immune.”
Skaar said harm reduction is crucial for people who want to stop using those drugs. Vice-Chair David Yamamoto said the program helps the general public as well by keeping needles out of gutters and the trash.
