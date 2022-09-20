Today's the day! September 20, 2022 is the 10-year anniversary of National Voter Registration Day.
Head over to Oregonvotes.gov and register to vote.
If you've moved or changed your name update your voter registration info. Not sure? Anyone can check their voter registration status online.
We make it all easy at Oregonvotes.gov.
National Voter Registration Day is a nonpartisan civic holiday celebrating our democracy. Lean more about National Voter Registration Day online.
