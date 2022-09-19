National Voter Registration Day is September 20th

National Voter Registration Day is tomorrow, September 20. The Oregon Secretary of State and many other groups in Oregon are helping register new voters and remind current voters to check and update their info.
We make it easy at Oregonvotes.gov.
Lean more about National Voter Registration Day online.
