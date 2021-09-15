In order to facilitate the continuing surge of COVID-19 patients, Adventist Health Tillamook has requested six National Guard service members to support patient screening at the Medical Office – Plaza and Medical Center entry, as well as supporting the ED. Starting this week, these personnel additions will be unarmed and trained as volunteers to support existing healthcare staff so that Adventist Health Tillamook may continue to provide excellent, compassionate care with additional staff support.
All National Guard members will be dressed in fatigues/uniforms, as long as they stay which is predicted to be through the end of the month. Their accommodations will be in local hotels, and they will be driving using civilian transportation.
“These troops released by State of Oregon Governor Brown come at a time when they are most needed,” said Gina Seufert, physician and clinic services executive and privacy officer at Adventist Health Tillamook. “They’ll be placed in positions to free up registration staff to actually do registration job tasks. This will be an immense relief on staffing.”
In addition, Eric Swanson, president of Adventist Health Tillamook stated, “These volunteer military service members have left their families and regular jobs to help support us and we’re very grateful for their efforts in this time of high demand for care during a staffing crunch.”
There are over 90 positions open at the Adventist Health Tillamook Medical Center and clinics, mirroring high demand for staffing across the entire healthcare industry.
“Recruiting issues in the Tillamook market are primarily related to available housing,” said Swanson. “We’re willing to invest heavily in local talent looking for a fulfilling, compassionate, and mission-oriented career in healthcare.”
For more information on current openings at the Adventist Health Medical Center and Medical Offices on the Oregon Coast, and inland at the Sheridan, Vernonia, Estacada and Welches locations visit https://careers.adventisthealth.org/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.