A four-vehicle, serious injury collision occurred at 11:41 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 13, on U.S. 101 near milepost 40. Three vehicles were headed southbound: a silver 2010 Infinity G37X, followed by a silver 2019 GMC Sierra, followed by a silver 2009 Nissan Xterra. A tan, Ford motorhome was northbound.
According to Oregon State Police, witnesses stated the Infinity had been swerving out of its lane for miles prior to the collision and almost caused other collisions. The Infinity turned left into the northbound lane. The front of the Infinity struck the rock embankment on the shoulder.
The motorhome struck the passenger side of the Infinity, witnesses said. The Infinity spun several times and came to an uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane. The motorhome continued forward and struck the GMC.
The GMC spun around and came to an uncontrolled rest in the northbound lane. The motorhome continued forward and swerving right to avoid going over a cliff. The motor home then struck the front of the Nissan.
Witnesses said the Nissan spun around and then the motorhome struck the driver side of the Nissan pushing it up against the rock embankment on the northbound shoulder. The Nissan came to an uncontrolled rest. The motorhome came to an uncontrolled rest blocking both lanes.
The driver of the Infinity was transported by ground ambulance and then air ambulance to Legacy Emanuel Hospital. The passenger of the Infinity was transported by ground ambulance to Tillamook Hospital. The passenger of the motorhome was transported by ground ambulance to a hospital in Clatsop County. The motorhome was towed by Burden's towing and all others were towed by South County Towing.
The highway was closed for approximately 4.3 hours. OSP was assisted by Tillamook County Sherriff’s Office, Manzanita Police Department and Nehalem Bay Fire and Rescue. A collision reconstructionist was called to the scene. Multiple empty alcohol containers were found in Infinity and the driver of that car admitted to drinking and using cocaine that day. Exigent blood was taken from the driver of the Infinity on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.