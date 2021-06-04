Oregon State Police (OSP) responded to a multi-injury crash around 12:43 p.m. Thursday, June 3, on Hwy 22, near milepost 7. The driver of a Toyota Tacoma was traveling eastbound when they left the roadway and drove into the eastbound ditch.
According to OSP, the Tacoma came back on the roadway and struck a red GMC pickup that was going westbound. The occupants of the Tacoma were not injured.
“One occupant of the GMC pickup had to be lifeflighted for injuries and the other occupant was transported via ambulance to the Tillamook Hospital,” OSP Officer Jace Huseby reported.
Burden’s Towing removed both vehicles from the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
