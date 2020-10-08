Tillamook Fire Department, Tillamook Police and Oregon State Police responded quickly to a one vehicle accident on Main Ave. in Tillamook about 9:30 a.m. when a driver in a vehicle with Washington State plates heading south lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle hit a flower pot in front of Fat Dog Pizza, skid through Second Street and Main Ave. intersection and came to rest inches from colliding with Anderson Florists.
Two gentlemen, who pulled the driver out of the vehicle, said he was having a seizure at the time of the crash. We will report more information as it becomes available.
Tillamook Fire Department and Tillamook Ambulance crews attended to the driver.
