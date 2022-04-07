MooVoter moves into its third election cycle of bringing the candidates and measures that will be on the upcoming ballot to the people of Tillamook County for them to explore and discuss with one another. The group is non-partisan and does not endorse any candidate or measure. It shows each of the races in Tillamook County, which candidates are running against which, summaries and impact of the measures, and it gives members the chance to ask questions directly to candidates or representatives of the measures.
This election it features the five measures that will be on the May ballot. Champions and opposition to the candidates and measures are already in healthy discussions on the forum threads.
Running for office within Tillamook County this election are:
Shawn Blanchard is running unopposed for County Treasurer.
Aubry Olson is running unopposed for District Attorney.
Graydon Hallock is running against current County Commissioner Mary Faith Bell, who is running for re-election to County Commissioner Seat 3.
Measures on the ballot for this election are:
Measure 29-161 “Second Amendment Sanctuary Ordinance”
QUESTION: Should Tillamook County officials be prevented from enforcing most state, federal, and local firearm regulations?
Measure 29-162 “5 Year Levy for Bay City Fire Protection”
QUESTION: Shall Bay City impose a 5 year fire protection levy for $1.80 per $1,000.00 assessed value beginning 2023-2024?
Measure 29-163 “5 Year Veteran’s Services Operating Tax”
QUESTION: Shall Tillamook County levy a five-year tax of $.07 per $1000.00 assessed value for County Veteran’s Office beginning 07-01-2022?
Measure 29-164 “5 Year Library Operating Levy”
QUESTION: Shall Tillamook County continue countywide library operations by levying $.65 per $1,000.00 of assessed value for five years, beginning 2022?
Measure 29-165 “TBCC Construction Bond”
QUESTION: Shall Tillamook Bay Community College issue a $14,400,000 (14 million, four-hundred thousand dollar) principal amount of general obligation bonds to construct a Healthcare Education Building?
