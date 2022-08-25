Moonlight Madness is back after a two year hiatus, and this year the Tillamook Revitalization Association (TRA) is bringing back some fun events and adding some new twists to the annual event.
It’s all happening Friday Aug. 26, from 4 to 10 p.m. in downtown Tillamook with live music, kids games, food, shopping and family fun on Second Street Plaza, handy to shops and stores offering Moonlight Madness specials and some staying open later into the evening for shopping as well.
Second street west of the plaza between Main and Ivy will also be closed to traffic with stores staying open and vendors and TillaWheels Car Club displaying their classic cars.
The Joel Baker Band with Scott Casey and others will take the stage from 6 to 10 p.m. with DJ music and announcements throughout the evening.
Bring the kids as TRA has some fun games and family activities all night long including LED lights and glow-in-the-dark fun.
When it gets a little darker, check out the fire spinners and street performers. Shop the specials at local businesses or visit a vendor. As of press time TRA had secured over a dozen vendors for the event and numerous businesses are open and offering Moonlight Madness specials all night.
Stop to buy some shaved ice or visit TRA’s Ice Cream Cart or check out one of Tillamook’s restaurants and make a night of it.
Downtown will be bustling with family fun, shopping, eating, entertainment, so come out to Moonlight Madness and make it a family evening.
